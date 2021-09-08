Being agreeable

While we need to articulate what we believe and why we believe it, we need love for those with whom we disagree even more. This does not mean we doubt our beliefs, but that we understand only God can change hearts and minds.

Each of us are deeply flawed but with humility we can see ourselves more as God does and recognize all of us fall far short of perfection in our actions and in our thinking. This perspective is never easy; however, I believe it is what God expects of us, "Always be humble and gentle. Be patient with each other, making allowance for each other's faults because of your love." Ephesians 4:2, NLT

I am not suggesting we change our beliefs to get along, rather that we never stop loving others even when we strongly disagree with them. Dr. Jim Denison wrote, "We should be righteous without being self-righteous… That shouldn't dim our passion one bit," we "merely temper it with wisdom." As we learn to act humbly and to love those with whom we disagree, we can have a far greater impact than if we demonize each other.

Barbara Bush called her husband and Clinton the "odd couple." President Clinton said, "I think people see George and me and they say, 'That is the way our country ought to work.'" This is how God wants us to relate to one another.

