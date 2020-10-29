As if that was not enough, Jesus added insult to injury when he invited a hated tax collector named Matthew to be one of his disciples. The religious leaders’ reaction was immediate and harsh, “But when the Pharisees saw this, they asked his disciples, ‘Why does your teacher eat with such scum.’” (Matthew 9:11, NLT)

Most of us find it easy to write off those with whom we disagree, and people we believe are different than us. While that is human nature, Jesus’ example shows that it is not the right response. He challenges us to look beyond our differences and see individuals who are loved by God. Will this change of attitude remove our differences? No, but it has the potential to make a difference in us and to change the way we relate to each other. Most significantly, it is always a good thing when we commit to being more like Jesus.