Believe it or not, God is here

“Are you sure?” asked Laurie, reminding her that she had never felt a need to know. After only a moment Missi said, “Tell me.”

Laurie paused and slowly said, “I think it might be me and my husband.”

An eventual check of sealed records confirmed she was right. Laurie was in fact Missi’s biological mother. Was their remarkable reunion a coincidence or could God have reunited them after 25 years?

One of my favorite books of the Bible is Esther. It is unique because God is never mentioned. Despite that fact, those who read the story can clearly see that God was at work. Albert Einstein got it right when he once said, “Coincidence is God’s way of remaining anonymous.”

I am convinced God does some of his most amazing work when we are totally unaware of his presence. It is only later that we realize how involved he was in the seemingly routine events of our lives.

You and I will frequently not see how God is at work in and around us. Missi Meely, Laurie Thompson and Esther would all agree that life’s seemingly unplanned events are actually anything but random. Just because you are unaware of God’s presence does not mean he is not intimately involved in your life.

