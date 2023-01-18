Better place?

“They will see His face, and His name will be on their foreheads. And night will be no more. They will need no light of lamp or sun, for the Lord God will be their light, and they will reign forever and ever.” Revelation 22:4-5 (ESV)

Heaven isn’t euphemistic. At least, it isn’t meant to be. Unfortunately, the term gets thrown around so often as an almost automatic condolence in times of loss that we can easily miss the significance and beauty promised in its reality.

Revelation 22 starts wrapping up a picture of what Heaven will be for those who have experienced Jesus’ rescue. It’s not an empty promise of fleeting comfort. It’s not vague emotionalism coming from a place of concern. It’s abundance. It’s life really lived. It’s truth, hope, and love permeating all eternity.

Heaven is a place of fulfillment. These verses tell us we will see the face of God. That which throughout all Scripture was too much for anyone to look upon and live will become miraculously commonplace. We will look on the fullness of His glory as we’re held in the goodness of His arms. Our entire identity will be wrapped up not in where we’ve fallen short or whom we know we’re not but in belonging wholeheartedly to Jesus!

We will be free. Free from darkness and free to finally see. Night will be no more, and all the anxiety, disappointment, and despair carried in its shadows will be destroyed along with it. Instead, we will walk in His light — knowing with confidence where we’re going, why we’re here, and what life is all about.

In fact, we will be flourishing. There will be no question of purpose as we are actively part of what Jesus is doing… for all eternity. All His goodness. All His grace. All of Him — all the time.

In The Last Battle, C.S. Lewis wraps up his Chronicles of Narnia with this description which rings of eternity. “... The things that began to happen after that were so great and beautiful that I cannot write them. And for us this is the end of all the stories, and we can most truly say that they all lived happily ever after. But for them it was only the beginning of the real story. All their life in this world and all their adventures in Narnia had only been the cover and the title page: now at last they were beginning Chapter One of the Great Story, which no one on earth has read: which goes on forever: in which every chapter is better than the one before.”

The promise of Heaven for those who cling to the rescue of Jesus isn’t a story we tell to make us feel temporarily better during difficult times. It’s the vibrant result of the breathtaking love of Christ.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.