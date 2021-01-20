Biden’s domestic climate agenda

President-elect Joe Biden ran on a platform that promised to “Build Back Better” while also pledging to take the steps needed to address the harsh realities of a changing climate. For rural Americans, the level of investment required to secure the goals promised by the president-elect and his new team is long overdue.

For too long, presidential administrations have given lip service to rural folks while failing to put forth the resources and policies required to facilitate economic and societal prosperity in rural communities.

As the new administration looks to Inauguration Day, we ask them to recognize reality; prioritizing rural America is non-negotiable if they are to successfully enact their domestic climate agenda.

In the final months of 2020, the incoming president announced his self-titled “Climate Team” and other nominations, which included his selections for the Energy, Agriculture, Interior, and Transportation departments, and the Environmental Protection Agency.