Big hairy deal

Hair is more trouble than any other part of the human body. It isn’t like a limb that just lays there waiting to be used. It must be groomed. Shampooed. Brushed. Colored. Cut. Styled. Hair needs way too much upkeep to be a viable part of our existence.

Think of all the time you’ve spent in your lives, just messing with your hair. And the expense —from brushes and combs to shampoos and blow dryers. You can’t go anywhere until you “fix” your hair. Your head is covered with a mass of follicles — and each one wants your attention.

My beauty shop bill, just the cost of cutting and coloring this hair I carry around, could feed a kennel of dogs for a year. In an endless search for just the right shampoo and mousse and hair spray, I’ve filled my bathroom to the brim with half-used cans and bottles.

We all want to look nice. We exercise and try to keep our weight at levels we can measure on scales that don’t hang from chains at the feed store. We agonize over just the right jeans to purchase, and the perfect shirt/shoes/handbag.

Then we look in the mirror, with all our new clothes and starving body, and see limp clumps of hair sprouting from our heads like bean sprouts on Miracle Grow. Until we give our hair its regimen of exhausting care, we are just ugly.