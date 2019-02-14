Prescription Drug Monitoring Program
In Missouri we are in a real crisis with the opioid epidemic. HB 188 establishes the "Narcotics Control Act." The intention of the bill is to track the dispensing of opioids. Many people begin with opioids or what is commonly known as pain medications. From there they transition to Heroin or Fentanyl or other hard drugs to maintain the same level of high.
This bill does a few things to help with the spread of this epidemic. The Department of Health and Senior Services will establish a program for monitoring the prescribing and dispensing of all Schedule II, III, and IV controlled substances. The information sent is confidential and the department must maintain procedures to ensure the privacy and confidentiality of the information. The information will be removed from the program after a maximum of three years.
Ethics Reform
(HB 445)
The passage of HB 445 is to continue to strengthen the trust Missourians have with their elected representatives. Every elected official, no matter at what level, is the advocate for their district and should not be influenced by any future gains. My primary role as your representative is to help my constituents navigate your state government and it requires people to share their most sensitive information to get that help. I also acknowledge the responsibility to protect your privacy as well, and it is a part of this bill.
This bill does three main things:
Prohibits lobbyist gifts to local government officials, superintendents, school board members, members of governing bodies of charter schools, and their staff.
Prevent a revolving door by applying a 2-year waiting period before an elected official can become a lobbyist.
Adds a new exemption to the Sunshine Law to protect constituent information.
My Legislation:
HB 324 was voted out of the Corrections Committee this week, and it will move to the House Floor in the next couple of weeks. This bill attempts to regulate the flying of drones over our state penitentiaries. There is no current law regulating this new technology; however, the Department of Corrections is aware of at least 11 incursions since 2016 HB 324 will make it illegal to knowingly fly drones over a penitentiary and a felony to bring in contraband such as weapons, drugs or cell phones. The intention of this bill is to make is a safer place for DOC staff and also the offenders.
HB 492; HB 493; HB 604; HB 742; and HB 849
On Deck for Next Week
This is legislation that should be on the House floor nest week:
HB 182 - Modifies provisions related to interest rates on insurance payments
HB 280 - Modifies the Model Traffic Ordinance with respect to signals indicating the approach of a train
HB 108 - Designates May as "Mental Health Awareness Month" in Missouri
HB 72 - Designates the second Wednesday in May as "Celiac Awareness Day"
HB 225 – Fast-Track Workforce Incentive Grant
HB 255 – Missouri Works Program
HB 185 - Changes the laws regarding the Amber Alert System and establishes Hailey's Law
HB 214 - Changes the laws regarding purchases to be made on competitive bids
