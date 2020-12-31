'Black Bart' is coming to town

What a wild and crazy year it’s been! Who would have imagined that 2020 would be so difficult for so many — not just here in the United States — but around the world?

While I know there may be some folks who may have reasons to look back on this year with fondness, I’m not personally aware of anyone who will be particularly sad to see 2020 come to an end.

Although 2020 has been an exceedingly tough year in so many ways — and despite the fact that we are all looking forward to 2021 with the promise of better days — the truth is that we simply can’t know what lies ahead for us in the coming year.

As I reflected on the hope we hold for a much improved and less stressful new year, I was reminded of a story my father once told me…

In the days of the Old West, there were a lot of bandits, thieves and desperados who traveled from town to town stealing what they could from the lawful and good-hearted folks who lived there. After riding into town they would make a stop at the local saloon where they would set to work getting drunk and disorderly before robbing the town folk, and wreaking as much damage and destruction as possible before moving on to the next town down the road.