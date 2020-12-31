'Black Bart' is coming to town

What a wild and crazy year it’s been! Who would have imagined that 2020 would be so difficult for so many — not just here in the United States — but around the world?
While I know there may be some folks who may have reasons to look back on this year with fondness, I’m not personally aware of anyone who will be particularly sad to see 2020 come to an end.
Although 2020 has been an exceedingly tough year in so many ways — and despite the fact that we are all looking forward to 2021 with the promise of better days — the truth is that we simply can’t know what lies ahead for us in the coming year.
As I reflected on the hope we hold for a much improved and less stressful new year, I was reminded of a story my father once told me…
In the days of the Old West, there were a lot of bandits, thieves and desperados who traveled from town to town stealing what they could from the lawful and good-hearted folks who lived there. After riding into town they would make a stop at the local saloon where they would set to work getting drunk and disorderly before robbing the town folk, and wreaking as much damage and destruction as possible before moving on to the next town down the road.
Now, of all the meanest, nastiest and dangerous outlaws who lived back in those days, there was not a one who was meaner, nastier or more dangerous than the infamous Black Bart. In fact, just the very mention of his name would fill the hearts of lesser men with fear and trembling. This was certainly the case for the people who lived in the tiny town of Paint Rock, Texas.
One day, word began to spread through town that Black Bart was headed their way. No one has ever seen — before or since — anything like the hysteria and commotion that followed. Within no more than half-an-hour, the inhabitants of Paint Rock had vamoosed, save for the bartender at the local saloon who was preparing to get out of town as quickly as possible himself.
As the saloonkeeper began untying his apron, he heard the sound of approaching hoofbeats. Random gunfire and horrible cursing fill the air. The saloon doors suddenly flew off their hinges as the angriest and most violent man the bartender had ever seen walked into the saloon.
The unshaven desperado was huge — at least seven feet tall — and dressed all in black from the top of his dusty 10-gallon hat to the tips of his muddy black leather boots. He shot his pistols wildly in the air, roughly pushing aside the tables and chairs as he made his way up to the bar.
Sitting himself down on the barstool, the bandit peered at the saloonkeeper with steely and cold eyes for what seemed like an hour. Suddenly, the man slammed his fist down on the bar and screamed, “Whiskey!” The trembling bartender reached for a bottle and drinking glass and sat both in front of the man. Holding his head back and opening his mouth, the bandit began guzzling the whiskey down his parched throat. Pushing the empty glass at the bartender, he stared straight ahead without a word.
After a few moments, the saloonkeeper finally got up the nerve to say something to the heavy-breathing giant sitting across from him at the bar.
“Wwwwould you like another drink?” the bartender stammered as he pushed the glass back towards the man.
With that, the black-hearted bandit's eyes filled with fear as he looked at the bartender and said, “Another drink? Are you kidding me? I’ve got to get out of here! Ain’t you heard the news? Black Bart is coming to town!”
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com