Broadband internet expansion efforts continue

During the 2020 legislative session, the Missouri House made a commitment to expanding broadband internet to the nearly one million Missourians who do not have it. The legislature approved HB 1768 to ensure the state is able to keep and utilize vital funds meant to expand access.
Building on the efforts of the legislature, Gov. Mike Parson recently announced new funding for broadband projects around the state. Parson announced $846,407 in funding from the state’s Emergency Broadband Investment Program for 11 broadband projects. The funds will be utilized to assist with construction costs for new broadband expansion to households with citizens on telework, students or vulnerable populations. These projects will result in 465 Missouri households receiving broadband internet service.
He said, “Broadband is critical to the evolving needs of our workforce. With so many Missourians now depending on the internet for health care, education, and work, this initiative is more important than ever.”
Parson also announced more than $870,000 in funding for Missouri libraries to help residents access high speed internet for telehealth and distance learning in response to COVID-19. The funds from this program will be used to establish hotspot lending programs, WiFi capable laptops for patron checkout, and expanding bandwidth at libraries to accommodate additional network demands. “Providing our public libraries with the means to meet the need for access to devices and high-speed internet will help close the connectivity gap many students and citizens are experiencing during this time.”
The efforts to expand broadband access are the result of six programs that were created in July with the goal of improving access across the state. The Emergency Broadband Investment Program previously awarded just over $3 million in funding to sixteen projects in round one.
The list of recipients for the Emergency Broadband Investment Program can be found at the following link: https://ded.mo.gov/sites/default/files/FY21%20CARES%20Emergency%20Broadband%20Investment%20Grant%20Recipients_1_1.pdf.
Boycom is one of the recipients for the Emergency Broadband Investment Program. Boycom Cablevision Inc.-Foxwood Pointe Neighborhood, Poplar Bluff, Butler County Boycom Cablevision Inc. will construct broadband internet to the Foxwood Pointe neighborhood in a rural, underserved area near Poplar Bluff in Butler County. This project will provide upgraded service with the assistance of $96,600 to 28 households, at speeds of up to 1 Gbps download and 100 Mbps upload.
The list of libraries receiving funding can be viewed at this link: https://ded.mo.gov/sites/default/files/Broadband%20Libraries%20Recipient%20List%20Final.pdf
Four of the libraries receiving funding are:
Farmington Public Library Farmington Public Library will expand two WiFi access points and offer up to 10 hotspots for the lending program with the assistance of $8,119
Jefferson County Library Jefferson County Library will enhance their existing lending program with up to 99 hotspots with the assistance of $30,411.
Poplar Bluff Municipal Library Poplar Bluff Municipal Library will expand library bandwidth and Wi-Fi access points at two locations with the assistance of $8,670.
Ste. Genevieve County Library Ste. Genevieve County Library will offer up to six community access points in public places and up to eight hotspots to enhance their existing lending program with the assistance of $23,002.
Capitol goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month by the National Breast Cancer Foundation in an effort to increase awareness of the disease and promote early detection through breast cancer screening. In Missouri, women who meet age, income, and insurance guidelines are able to access free breast and cervical cancer screenings through the Show Me Healthy Women program.
The Capitol Dome and The People’s Mansion were lit in pink from Friday, Oct. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 11 as part of the awareness effort. The color pink is meant to commemorate those lost to breast cancer, and to raise awareness of breast cancer survivors, those battling the disease, and medical professionals and researchers working to find a cure.
Awareness is critical because breast cancer accounts for one-third of all cancers diagnosed among women in Missouri and is the leading cause of cancer deaths in women behind lung cancer. Approximately one in eight women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime. On average, nearly 6,000 new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed each year in Missouri.
The governor said, "Breast cancer takes the lives of many of our loved ones, and often far too soon. We light the Capitol and People’s Mansion pink as a show of support for those currently battling breast cancer, those lost to breast cancer, and survivors of breast cancer. We are also extremely thankful for the many researchers and medical professionals who continue working to find a cure for this devastating disease.”
