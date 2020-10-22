Broadband internet expansion efforts continue

During the 2020 legislative session, the Missouri House made a commitment to expanding broadband internet to the nearly one million Missourians who do not have it. The legislature approved HB 1768 to ensure the state is able to keep and utilize vital funds meant to expand access.

Building on the efforts of the legislature, Gov. Mike Parson recently announced new funding for broadband projects around the state. Parson announced $846,407 in funding from the state’s Emergency Broadband Investment Program for 11 broadband projects. The funds will be utilized to assist with construction costs for new broadband expansion to households with citizens on telework, students or vulnerable populations. These projects will result in 465 Missouri households receiving broadband internet service.

He said, “Broadband is critical to the evolving needs of our workforce. With so many Missourians now depending on the internet for health care, education, and work, this initiative is more important than ever.”