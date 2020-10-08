The written records of early Chamber of Commerce meetings and banquets where the former movers and shakers of the community gathered to plan and steer the future of the town; notable achievements of students or alumni who went on to break ground in new fields and discoveries; pictures of proud citizens cutting ribbons or turning shovels of earth to begin new ventures that would become the strong foundation for today.

An old announcement of a couple celebrating their 50th or 60th wedding anniversary surrounded by their children, grandchildren and even greats; many of whom are names we associate with businesses, professions, and accomplishments we know and enjoy today.

Building blocks — building blocks that have withstood the tremors, wars, catastrophes and weathering of time to firmly hold in place the structure of today.

So, I carefully gathered Mom’s yellowing, flaking, and sometimes mouse nibbled records of the past and placed them in sturdier containers so they will hopefully last a few more decades as reminders that we have much and many from the past to thank for their vision, energy, faith and pure old American moxie.