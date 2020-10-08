My mother was an inveterate saver of newspaper and magazine clippings. A trait my dad and I despaired over as we would often come upon a gaping hole in an article we were reading and know Mom had been there first. I especially lamented her habit when I eventually became the curator of her haphazard collection of memories.
Just tossing them en masse was chancy, as she had a habit of slipping in an important business letter or valuable bit of family memorabilia among the sheets of random dross. Therefore, you had to sort through the drift of aged clippings item by item to sort the “wheat from the chaff.” You never knew what was going to find: old cartoons, columns, recipes, letters, news items, paid bills, memos, invitations, 3-cent postcards, and well-marked calendar pages. On occasion I would even find an old ‘Green Stamp” book, grade school report card, and once, several pieces of Japanese currency from World War II. The stuff of a life, all jumbled together.
It was a task to be undertaken on a rainy day. When, as the pieces and parts began to mound around you, you were not distracted by the lure of a sunny outdoors and could easily allow yourself to go slipping back through the detritus of the past to again visit places, faces and experiences long forgotten and, sometimes never known.
Reading these, I found what I was holding was actually a record of the building blocks that created today.
The written records of early Chamber of Commerce meetings and banquets where the former movers and shakers of the community gathered to plan and steer the future of the town; notable achievements of students or alumni who went on to break ground in new fields and discoveries; pictures of proud citizens cutting ribbons or turning shovels of earth to begin new ventures that would become the strong foundation for today.
An old announcement of a couple celebrating their 50th or 60th wedding anniversary surrounded by their children, grandchildren and even greats; many of whom are names we associate with businesses, professions, and accomplishments we know and enjoy today.
Building blocks — building blocks that have withstood the tremors, wars, catastrophes and weathering of time to firmly hold in place the structure of today.
So, I carefully gathered Mom’s yellowing, flaking, and sometimes mouse nibbled records of the past and placed them in sturdier containers so they will hopefully last a few more decades as reminders that we have much and many from the past to thank for their vision, energy, faith and pure old American moxie.
The next time you drive by our healthy financial institutions or flourishing industrial parks, give a tip of your hat to the names of Coghill, Jennings, Giessing, Effrein, Denman, Simms, Cleve, Harrington, Gower and countless other investors and visionaries who staked their money and belief in opening such institutions as a savings and loan and a shirt factory during the height of the Big Depression in the 1930s. And it goes back, and back and back. The building blocks may have teetered a bit, shifted or had wobbly beginnings, but they righted themselves and held firm.
You can read more about it in the library or newspaper archives, or just stop by and spend an hour or two reading my mom’s higgledy-piggledy collection from the past.
