Cabin fever games

The winter months are a great time to share "intimate moments" with your significant other. Being stuck inside, day after day, can force even porcupines to interact.

When marriage is new and "love" is the four-letter word most often heard at your house, it’s easy to find ways to while away the hours of weather-induced incarceration. You had no kids. No TV in the bedroom. Energy to spring from the couch and actually touch each other.

After a decade or two of shared winters? The TV is blaring, the house is full of offspring, and the only sparks of electricity you feel are those produced by shuffling across the carpet and accidentally brushing fingertips with your mate when you both reach for the remote at the same time.

The definition of “intimacy” changes once you’ve seen and heard and smelled the sum total of your partner’s contribution to the union you share. What was endearing and cute becomes annoying.

Idiosyncrasies that made you giggle with gooey-eyed indulgence in the early days of marriage lose their charm and are endured only because they are not grounds for justifiable homicide.