Calendar girl

Now that she’s grown and in her own home, I am thrilled to have the calendar choice back.

Sadly, John surprised me last year by bringing home the 2020 calendar for the kitchen. Trying, as he always does, to please me while also serving his own needs, he bought what amounted to a 12-page photo shoot of massive deer in various settings and poses.

He figured I’d go for it because each month had a Bible verse printed in tiny letters within the grass and hooves, telling of God’s wonderful creation.

John x-ed each day with a fat Sharpie marker, making it clear that his life was kinda empty, but he could at least keep track until it was time to hunt. I scribbled tiny occasions between the black ink triangles.

Now, I get to rip it off the wall and choose a calendar I can enjoy.

I’ve seen dozens of calendars with photos of everything from the Australian Outback to outhouses. I’ve seen snarky, silly ones and ones with sayings that soothe the soul.

I have seen calendars the size of matchbooks and ones large enough to cover the front of the frig. But I haven’t found THE ONE yet. I know it’s out there, just waiting have its empty days filled with our daily lives.