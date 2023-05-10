“...walk in a manner worthy of God, who calls you into His own kingdom and glory.” 1 Thessalonians 2:12b (ESV)

Last week, we started looking at the first part of this “half-a-verse”. However, there’s so much worth looking at, I wanted to come back to this again. Here Paul tells us Christian living should be about not only urging but modeling a transformative grace because we have been deliberately rescued, retained, and redefined. (Yeah, I know, sometimes the English teacher in me can’t avoid a little alliteration.)

After telling us we should walk in a way that reflects the God who saves us, the rest of the verse reminds us why this is even possible as it points to the God we’re emulating. See, it starts by saying He is the God who calls you, and there are actually several things to unpack in that. In fact, it’s both the rescued and retained part of our alliterated statement.

First, His calling refers to salvation. He does the rescuing. We’ve talked about this recently, but there is an undeniable balance throughout Scripture between human responsibility (we are accountable for our actions) and divine sovereignty (God is in control of everything). Nonetheless, what is completely clear is that salvation is the gracious gift of God. It is His work in us. We cannot be saved by our own strength. We are in desperate need of the rescue only He can provide — and He does! You responding to the good news that Jesus came, took Hell in your place, and rose again victorious over sin providing salvation for all who believe is the direct result of you responding to His call.

However, the word “calls” is in present tense. Paul isn’t just referring to an event that happened at some point in the past but to Jesus’ continuous work in your life. If you come to Jesus, you are rescued, but you’re also retained. (I know that sounds goofy, but I was too committed to the r-alliteration to let it go!) This is a picture of Jesus continuing to hold you in His arms. As we walk in a manner becoming of a believer, it is Jesus who walks with us. He never leaves or forsakes us (Hebrews 13:5). Because of Him, no one can do anything to take us out of the secure grip of God the Father (John 10:27-29)! And as you walk with Him, your character — step-by-step — starts to reflect Him.

Why? Because we have been called into His Kingdom and Glory. We’re being redefined because our life is no longer about us! I usually define His kingdom as His people in His place following His purpose. Our lives now get to be about His reign, His direction, and His control. And I said get on purpose because I know this might not seem all that appealing to many of us. We’ve grown up hearing messages that push independence.

We love rebels. We’re all proud that we beat to our own drums. That’s our gut reaction. What about when we step back and think about where that’s taking us though? We’re also grossly aware of our need. We’re broken. We don’t have it all figured out. The stuff we try to fix doesn’t work. The problems we try to solve often get worse. The questions we want answered continue to build. To paraphrase Tim Keller, we are clearly underqualified for the position of God!

And we were never meant to take on that role. Instead, we can live in His kingdom. Our entire identity has been redefined because we’re no longer people stumbling in the dark on our own, but we’re children of the King! As such, we get to experience His glory — His character, His beauty, and His perfection on full display. We’re no longer defined by the sin that seeks to destroy us but by His righteous grace, which came to redeem.

This is a picture of living life abundantly. A few weeks ago, I was talking to one of my kiddos about being nervous around unfamiliar groups of people. We discussed how common that is and how it can make us more reserved...etc. Then, our conversation went deeper. Our conclusion? Often, we attribute this to just being shy or something along those lines, but really for many, these moments actually make us… less ourselves.

See, when we’re home, we’re comfortable, so our true colors come out. My child, who pulls away when nervous, thrives within our walls. Therefore, it would seem anything that detracts from who we are when we’re most comfortable is robbing us of an essential part of our identity. As members of Jesus’ kingdom, we experience belonging and purpose magnified to its fullest! We are free to be exactly who He made us to be unrestrained and forever!

Called to His kingdom and glory? Yeah, sounds pretty great.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.