Capri nation

Everywhere you look, women of every age are strutting around in pants that are just too short. Capris. This old/new fashion is forcing lily-white ankles and fleshy calves into the light of day. Pallid ‘getaway-stick’ legs tangle along the aisles and sidewalks of America, revealing skin that is as attractive as translucent fish scales.

All I wanted was a pair of pants. Something in cotton, maybe leggings; something lightweight and easy. Shouldn’t be too hard to find.

I drove to the nearest Wal-Mecca; it was bursting with shoppers and noise. I headed to the Ladies Wear department.

My eyes scanned the racks, dodging hangers and carts, in search of my pair of pants. There. Various colored waistbands pinioned firmly to clipped holders hung like pinwheels from a big round display. I hurried over, eager to feel / try / decide which to buy.

I reached out and slid a hand along the length of the nearest pair of summery pants. Hmmm. Good color… lightweight… I traced the seam down the side of one leg, smiling to myself.

When I got to the knee of the fabric, my fingers jumped from material and snapped into each other.

These must be pants for a little person, I thought. Wal-Mart is accommodating all its shoppers; after all, they sell clothing to all the people of the world. I reached for the next pair. Blue. With little white flowers all over. Cute.

I pulled them off the rack and held them to my waist.

The legs ended mid-calf, right where I usually stop shaving my legs most of the time nowadays. The little cuffs billowed out into a bell shape, designed — I assumed — to make sure meatier legs could bend without restriction.

Back to the rack they went, where those of smaller stature and heftier calf could find them.

Next rack. Short pants! Denim. Cotton. Even that perennial favorite, seersucker (a material aptly named). From rack to shining rack, not one pair of bottoms ran the entire length of a normal human leg.

The Candid Camera of idiocy had trained its lens on America’s women, giggling as it watched them buy too-short pants.

I grew up in the bell-bottomed era. The length of one’s jeans gave everybody a clear assessment of not only the woman’s fashion sense but also her financial situation.

If your pants didn’t cover your shoes and sweep the floor like a shabby Swiffer cloth, you were definitely “out of it.” Nobody had ankles. Socks were optional. Shoelaces peeked out if you sat down but often were considered part of the fraying denim of your jeans.

If your jeans needed added length, you just snipped off the last few inches of an old pair and stitched them to the cuffs of those short pants. Cool.

Only sad kids wore shorter pants. They must have shrunk them in hot water or dried them too long and let the cheap material shrink to unacceptable heights.

We had shorts. We had pants. The shorts were REALLY short. The pants were REALLY long. It was a great system and one I thought would always be in style. I was wrong.

Now, as I trudge from store to store, looking for pants that cover my entire leg, I’m starting to give up hope. And, I’m beginning to realize the repercussions of this capri-crazy fashion trend.

I’ll have to get some cute shoes (they’ll show now). I’ll need to buy some of those tiny socks to fit inside those cute shoes.

And, darn it, I’ll have to shave my legs higher… at least to my knees.