Cartoon crush

From the first time Popeye strode across the boards of a black and white pier, his blimpy forearms and clenched fists gyrating in piston motion, I was hooked.

Popeye was a balding man. Short as a shot of whiskey and explosive as a belch. A corncob pipe hung between his lips; he chomped it tight like a grudge.

He wore his sailor suit most of the time, only changing to a top hat and tails for a special night out with Olive (which got shredded in a fight every time he wore it).

But Popeye’s most distinguishable characteristic was this: he muttered. Every episode of the cartoon was laced with his loutish, pessimistic commentary, like barnacles on a rotting hull.

Olive Oyl was my first female TV role model. Her figure was a perfect 19-19-19. Watching her flat chest flail in female hysteria made me wonder about her female magnetism, but men were crazy for Olive, so I wanted to look like her.

Miss Oyl’s whiny voice could penetrate the thickest pea-soupy fog ever found floating above the seven seas. She squawked a command and the men in her life jumped to comply. Swizzle-stick Olive was the only gal in town, and she knew it.