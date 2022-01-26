Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream

Americans launched the workweek honoring the vision, leadership and courage of civil rights activist, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. With his faith-based approach to attain justice for Black Americans, Dr. King accomplished more in his short 39 years than almost any other contemporary leader. I am grateful we get to celebrate his legacy with a national holiday, and I am confident that Dr. King will continue to inspire the next generation of Americans as we work toward a more perfect union.

Governor delivers State of the State Address

On Jan. 19, the governor delivered his annual State of the State address in the House chamber to members of the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government and special guests. He hailed the tenacity of Missourians as we continue to rebound from the pandemic, summarized last year’s bicentennial celebrations and outlined his legislative priorities for 2022.

As a former educator, I was pleased to hear him promote base salary raises for teachers, full funding of our public school’s foundation formula and investments in higher and technical education to “skill up” Missouri’s workforce. He also encouraged legislators to support cost-of-living pay raises for our hardworking state employees, continued investments in our state’s infrastructure and expanded broadband access for all Missouri residents.

Priority legislation receives hearing

I was honored to present one of my priority pieces of legislation, Senate Bill 698, to members of the Senate Seniors, Families, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee during a public hearing on Jan. 19. This proposal extends Medicaid coverage for postpartum women from 60 days to one year to help reduce our state’s high maternal mortality rates. As many proponents at the hearing testified, healthy moms lead to healthy families.

I hope this measure will continue to move swiftly through the legislative process in order to provide needed services and enhance the continuum of care and for our state’s low-income families. This measure stems from the recommendations outlined by the Senate Interim Committee on Medicaid Accountability and Taxpayer Protection and aligns with the American Rescue Plan.

At home under the dome

If you are planning a trip to Jefferson City, I would be honored to make you feel at home under the dome! Between committee hearings and chamber debates, my schedule fills pretty quickly, so please call 573-751-4008 to check availability and schedule an appointment.

Another great reason to visit Jefferson City is to explore the newly opened Bicentennial Bridge. The pedestrian bridge connects the grounds of the State Capitol to the banks of the Missouri River, offering spectators a breathtaking and historical view of the city’s riverfront buildings. The park is still under construction, but the walking paths are ready for strolling.

If you have information or resources that would benefit the members of our community, please send them my way. With your help, we can build a brighter future for the residents of the 3rd Senatorial District and the great State of Missouri.

Missouri Senator Elaine Gannon, R-De Soto represents the 3rd District in Jefferson City.

