Change the world

John Blase told the story of college sweethearts, Ashton and Austin Samuelson in his Nov. 1, 2020, Our Daily Bread devotional. After these two committed followers of Jesus graduated from a Christian college they sought to live out their faith in practical ways, but neither felt God was calling them to a traditional church ministry.

However, the couple was convinced God wanted them to use their entrepreneurial talents to serve him and others by launching a taco restaurant in 2014. They felt a calling to help hungry children. The young entrepreneurs adopted the BOGO approach to their sales, you know, customers who “buy one get one.” However, the Samuelsons’ adapted the acronym BOGO to mean, “buy one give one.” For every meal a customer bought the restaurant matched that purchase and donated money for a nourishing meal for malnourished children.

Starting a new restaurant is hard work, trying to end world hunger is harder. But so far the energetic duo has provided meals for starving children in more than 60 countries. Their goal is to do their part to end childhood hunger— “one taco at a time.”