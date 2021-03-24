Changing directions

I do not suggest every American value prior to 1960 was moral or right, it was not. The rampant racism of that time was as wrong then as it is today. However, most Americans shared a general respect for what scripture defined as right and wrong, even if they did not always choose to live by it.

The idea that we would sacrifice for others, especially for those with values different from our own, sounds strange today, but that concept is taught in scripture. The Apostle Paul encouraged believers in Philippi to live selfless lives when he wrote, “Don’t be selfish; don’t try to impress others. Be humble, thinking of others as better than your-selves. Don’t look out only for your own interests, but take an interest in others, too.” (Philippians 2:3-4, NLT)

At first glance, the concept of “…thinking of others as better than yourselves” appears hopelessly out of date, however, upon closer examination it is fundamental if society is going to repair itself. Sadly, when we focus primarily on ourselves and what we want, society becomes increasingly unstable. Only when we realize that we rise or fall together can we begin repairing the cracks in contemporary society that are becoming increasingly dangerous and self-destructive.

