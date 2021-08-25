Chaos about order

It’s Sunday afternoon. All is right with the world. The air is summery warm, the sky is dotted with fluffy clouds and the birds are singing.

But that’s MY world. In the kitchen, a strange and scurried existence is eating up the afternoon. That would be my hubby’s life. All is NOT RIGHT with his world.

Our canned foods live in the lower cabinet next to the sink. They’re already in order according to their contents, thanks to him, and stacked in tidy rows.

Seldom-used cans are relegated to the upper shelf, their labels facing front in perfect “why did you buy these if you’re never gonna use them” formation.

Today’s project is much more complex than simply categorizing the cans. John is taking them from the area they’ve filled since the 90s and moving them to a different cabinet in the back room.

The things on THOSE shelves — boxes of mac and cheese, crackers, etc. — will go into the vacated cabinet.

John is a “project man”. I am a “task person”. I like to take my work in little bursts. Do what has to be done. Find that pin, pick it up, and revel in my good luck for the rest of the day.