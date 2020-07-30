Child confusion

“Oh…well, then…what did YOU ever do?” And Mom would wait patiently to hear the story her forgotten child chose to relate. We could tell her anything—tales of high adventure or horrible indignities. She’d look at us doubtfully, but only nod.

She didn’t want us to think she’d forgotten. It just wasn’t motherly.

Every parent has been through it. With the first baby you document every milestone. From yearly inoculations to daily eliminations, it was all memorized and logged.

But by baby two or three, it’s all a blur. The baby books get mislaid and you’re just too tired to remember moments.

The years pass in a flurry of diapers, tricycles and lunchboxes. You find yourself starting sentences with “One of the kids — I don’t remember which one…”

Sometimes when you hear them talk, they all even sound the same. You have to stop and gauge ages and faces like a scientist scrutinizing his beakers to decide whose voice said what.

We parents spend years watching our children grow and change. Just the time we think we know who they are, they become someone else. Each one tries on personalities like socks, wearing them until they no longer fit.