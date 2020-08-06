Child confusion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

They arrive in late summer, lurking within paper bags and tattered cardboard boxes. It’s an old menace — one that finds its way to the surface of our hungry society each summer. We bring it on ourselves; the assault is ongoing and unstoppable.

In an attempt to prove ourselves worthy of owning dirt, we decide to “put in a little garden”. Just a small one. With tomatoes. Corn. Onions. And maybe just a FEW ZUCCHINI.

The garden grows, and the bragging begins. The sizes of green beans are shown with stretched digits. The circumferences of tomatoes are displayed by an “OK” sign at first; they swell to larger circles of various boastful ball-shapes.

Corn stalks climb from knee to thigh to shoulder height, and we report the growth to anybody who’ll listen.

But nobody talks about their zucchini. It’s a topic best left alone, like Grandpa’s penchant for cough syrup or Aunt Mabel’s smelly feet. The zucchini are growing, though. Right there, in the last row of everybody’s garden. It is ballooning to gargantuan proportions and in monstrous multitudes.

Harvest time arrives. We eat our juicy tomatoes. Our corn is as tender and sweet as our best memories, and mounds of homegrown green beans grace our plates at every meal.