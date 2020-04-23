China's role in spreading coronavirus

In fact, that very same day, the regime intentionally lied to its people, saying the risk of sustained transmission was low. Finally, nearly a week later, the communist government came clean to its people and the world. But it was too late; the damage was done, and the virus was past the stage of containment.

A big reason China was able to get away with such a brazen coverup was because of the United Nations World Health Organization’s (WHO) eagerness to take China at their word. From the beginning, they green-lighted China’s cover-up by mimicking the regime’s talking points, saying that there was no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission, even though it was clear that China knew differently.

Instead of doing their job and seeking out the facts, they got their information from the same Chinese authorities who were misinforming their own public and the world. Worse, they then offered it to the world with the WHO’s stamp of approval. Even when the Chinese regime decided to come clean about the coronavirus, it took the WHO nearly two weeks to declare a global health emergency at the end of January.