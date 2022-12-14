What happened to Christmas cards? I’ve seen a lot of holiday cards. Cheery ‘Hello from Our House to Yours’ cards. Cute, ‘Ooh, look at the darling little puppies in Santa hats’ cards. Artists’ renderings of snowy winter landscapes.

At the gas station, I saw a rack of cards that had trucks and tractors on them, all draped in holiday finery. Giant wreaths. Lighted Budweiser cans strung into garland and wrapped drunkenly across their frames. I could almost hear the sound of ‘Jingle Bells’ being belched out by burly baritones.

The local drugstore chain offered a wider variety. Boxes of cards were piled inside a bin in a crazy quilt of colors and words. The bin was strategically placed near a motion-activated Santa display.

‘HO-HO-HO. MEERRRRYYY CHRISTMAS!!’ Click. Click. Click. Santa the Sentinel had caught me moving. His maniacal greeting echoed over the Rolaids and through the wines — all the way to Grandma’s Efferdent. There is nothing so merry as the sound of a battery-operated voice.

Glitter winked from a box near the bottom of the card bin, and I thought I saw a word that started with ‘J’ on it. I reached inside; my fingers turned into digging machines as I excavated it.

I grabbed the box of cards I had unearthed and stepped back from Santa’s sensor.

The ‘J’ I had seen started the word ‘Jolly,’ as in ‘Holly Jolly Christmas.’ Not the ‘J’ I was hoping for. Santa spied the box as it sailed back into the bin, and he welcomed it home in a booming voice. He didn’t see me trudge away.

Racks of ethereal holiday eye candy border me everywhere I shop. Gauzy angels sail across blue cardstock backgrounds; baby angels grin from lopsided halos. Heavenly Hosts of trumpet-tooting angels jazz out a syncopated wish for a ‘Happy New Year.’

They drown out all humble thoughts of a quietly Holy Night.

Don’t get me wrong. I love the Grinch. I know all the reindeer names and enjoy their reindeer games. And I laugh out loud when I read some of the funny Santa joke cards. Tidings of Comfort and Joy can shout from all kinds of cards. It’s the thought that counts…

But what I’m looking for in a Christmas card is something a little simpler. Something that whispers ‘behold’ instead of yelling ‘HOWDY!’

A single star shining bravely, directing the eye and heart to a place we sometimes forget to visit in our maddening flurry of holiday shopping.

Angels with news more valuable than any coupon-cluttered sale ad.

I know the cards I want won’t be fancy. Their colors will mirror a world full of failings and promises, as human as a tear and as holy as the smile on God’s face. The back of the cards probably won’t hold a Hallmark crown…

But I want to send Christmas cards that remind me of a Baby’s birth. I want to see the KING OF KINGS, sleeping in ‘Heavenly Peace’ inside each one, still patiently waiting for our holiday hearts to ‘prepare Him room.’