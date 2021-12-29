Christmas day has passed; what now?

‘‘Twas the night after Christmas and in every room

Rich expectations faded back into gloom.

Joyous excitement once wrapped us in glee

But now we’re left wondering: “What happened to me?

I thought it’d be different. I thought it’d feel right.

But I’m still in the chaos of un-silent night.

My kids are still hurting. My spouse doesn’t care.

My wrinkles are showing. I’m losing my hair.

The bills are still piling. My loved one’s still sick.

The neighbors are grumpy, and the roads are now slick.”

I think we can all relate to these sentiments. Maybe not exactly. My wife actually does care, and—at least for now—my hair is hanging on fairly well. Nonetheless, our society hypes up Christmas day so much it’s hard to avoid feeling a little let down when it’s over. Our lives unceremoniously crash back down to earth, and the fall is jarring. It leaves us not only disappointed but also disillusioned. Why? Because we were looking for hope and didn’t find it.

Matthew 6:21 records Jesus saying, “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also” (ESV). I see this verse quoted all the time. It seems to carry this universally approachable message: treasure is what you love. Packaged like this, it’s a Hallmark moral akin to “Home Is Where The Heart Is” or “Dream Big Little Pig”. (Ok, so that second one is the title of a children’s book, but it’s still a good example.) Yet, the context of this passage tells us to be careful what we value because not everything is worth it.

We look for hope in wrong places because we want wrong things. I know that sounds terrible. Who am I to tell you what you want is wrong? For many, I’m just that creepy smiling face above this column. I don’t blame you for questioning my judgment. However, this isn’t coming from me. Here’s what Jesus says just before this verse: “19 Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal, 20 but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal” (ESV).

If we were excited about Christmas because we were looking for temporary problems to become easier to bear or something this side of Heaven to make a lasting difference, we were looking for meaning in shifting shadows. If, however, we were excited about Christmas because it gave us a chance to celebrate the Jesus who came to rescue us, we were prepared to wake up December 26th rejoicing in that same truth.

Christmas day might have passed, but Christmas doesn’t have to be over. “Stuff” won’t give you hope to face this new year, but a passionate, daily walk with the Jesus of Christmas absolutely will. May this longing drive us.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.

Bobby Upchurch is the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre where he lives with his wife, Melissa, and their four children. He is also an English teacher at Farmington High School. Bobby writes a weekly column for the Farmington Press opinion page. – Editor

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0