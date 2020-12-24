Christmas in 2020

The war quickly turned into a stalemate as Germany’s advance was halted at the Battle of the Marne that lasted from Sept. 6-12, costing the lives of almost 150,000 men. Any chance of a quick war was destroyed as both sides continued to engage throughout the rest of the year. To fight this war, both sides dug trenches across France. For the next five years, soldiers lived, worked, and fought in the trenches. Their conditions were miserable as they were crowded, muddy, lice- and rat-infested, disease- ridden, and vulnerable to artillery fire. As bad as the trenches were, leaving them was worse. Every so often, soldiers of one side were required to rush out of their trenches towards the enemy trenches only to be shot by machine gun fire. Living in a WWI trench was a living nightmare.

As December came, it was obvious that the war was not going to end, and families and soldiers had to prepare for a Christmas separated. The Pope got involved and asked for a Christmas truce from the fighting, but the high command on both sides did not agree. What happened was done completely spontaneously and done by the men themselves. On Christmas Eve in certain sectors the German soldiers put out Christmas trees, a German tradition, and began to sing Christmas carols. As most of the carols were the same on both sides and the trenches were only a couple of dozen feet apart, the British and French soldiers began to join in. The next morning without permission and at times against orders, the men from both trenches came out and met in no-man's-land between the lines. They began to exchange small gifts like sweets, cigarettes, and alcohol. There was a spirit of kinship among these men who under different circumstances could have been friends. They were all in the same position of cogs in a fight among nobles. Eventually a football (soccer ball for us Yanks) was produced and the men spent the rest of the morning kicking it around, trying to forget what they had experienced over the past several months and what they would have to do the next day. At least for that one night and day, Christmas united them and brought them a bit of peace.