Christmas in a different guise is still Christmas

This 2020 Christmas will be a much less lavish and enormous production for most of us this year than it has been in the past. Smaller gatherings of families and friends for holiday parties and fewer family members come together for the Christmas Day gift opening and elaborate dinner. Instead, there will be more phone calls and now face-to-face Zoom gatherings to exchange greetings, news, laughs, waves, thrown kisses and heartfelt “I wish you were here,” endearments.
Advent services and Christmas Eve services at most churches will be viewed virtually on iPhones and Facebook. Our young and intrepid minister has announced that he will once again don his arctic winter gear, climb the ladder, and make his ascent to the rooftop of the church portico to conduct a drive-in Christmas Eve Service. We have all been instructed to pray fervently that mild temperatures and calm winds be with us for that evening. Which rather puts a damper on our hoping for a “White Christmas” with a good, thick frosting of snow, unless we would add a specific snow starting time codicil to our prayer requests.
I’ll miss actually going into our church sanctuary and seeing it bedecked in its annual, traditional Christmas finery. I’ll miss the scent of pine and cedar, the lingering odor of burnt candles, and the light mingling of colognes and aftershave lotions worn by parishioners and guests gathered in the pews. The warmth of exchanged greetings and hearing the glorious voices of the choir performing their beautiful Christmas Cantata presentation that lifts spirits and brings a tear or two just from the sheer joy of hearing the old carols and remembering again the amazement of the blessed event we are celebrating.
Lighting our candles at the end of the service and joining with the choir as we sing “Silent Night, Holy Night” filling our spirits with faith in the sureness of knowing that “All is calm , all is bright” will be felt in our hearts, homes and around the world again so we can “Sleep in Heavenly peace….”.
I’ll miss that.
Still, I’ll happily go to the drive-in service, perhaps afterwards watch a viewing on TV of “It’s a Wonderful Life” for about the umpteenth time, have a cup of hot spiced cider, say my prayers, asking special blessings for those in healthcare service who, from the persistent COVID-19 pandemic, are overworked, overwhelmed, over-exhausted and yet, still faithfully doing what they are trained to do — caring for the sick and afflicted. God bless them all.
Rather than rushing to stores and frantically searching for last minute gifts or food items, this year I will be scanning the sky, looking for the brilliance of Saturn and Jupiter as they come within a handshake of each other, from Earth being seen as one gigantic star.
Astronomers and others who know about such things, say it’s the first such occurrence in 800 years and the next time they will be in such close proximity will be 2080. Pretty certain I won’t be viewing that spectacle from an earthly perspective, so will make certain I catch this one.
So, this year I won’t have glittering lights about eaves of the house and the outside shrubs, or a large gaily festooned Christmas tree with stacks of packages around it, nor a boisterous gathering of family and friends in for dinner from an overly laden table.
Instead, I’ll enjoy the rare brilliance and rare treat of seeing what was possibly the Christmas Star again; humming Christmas carols off-key; driving around town to view the decorations others have on display; calling a relative and friend or two to wish them a Merry Christmas.
And I’ll wish them, as I do each of you, that you find a special gift under your tree left by Santa, for a 2021 filled with blessings and a much happier, healthier, and epidemic-free year. And may we all be together in person again.