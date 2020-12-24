Christmas in a different guise is still Christmas

This 2020 Christmas will be a much less lavish and enormous production for most of us this year than it has been in the past. Smaller gatherings of families and friends for holiday parties and fewer family members come together for the Christmas Day gift opening and elaborate dinner. Instead, there will be more phone calls and now face-to-face Zoom gatherings to exchange greetings, news, laughs, waves, thrown kisses and heartfelt “I wish you were here,” endearments.

Advent services and Christmas Eve services at most churches will be viewed virtually on iPhones and Facebook. Our young and intrepid minister has announced that he will once again don his arctic winter gear, climb the ladder, and make his ascent to the rooftop of the church portico to conduct a drive-in Christmas Eve Service. We have all been instructed to pray fervently that mild temperatures and calm winds be with us for that evening. Which rather puts a damper on our hoping for a “White Christmas” with a good, thick frosting of snow, unless we would add a specific snow starting time codicil to our prayer requests.