Christmas traditions

Is there a heart so old that it no longer holds the memories of Christmases Past… and especially the traditions of childhood? Somehow, I doubt it.

If anything, as we grow older and the world becomes more apathetic and the population more cynical, we hold onto those past cherished traditions even more firmly. They help us make sense of times and actions we have difficulty relating to and bring stability to unstable times.

“If I put a wreath on my front door, it shows I still wish my neighbors and all who pass by a pleasant and happy day…. it’s what Mom always did.”

“So, there are no youngsters in the family anymore…. I’m still putting up a tree this year. It’s something we’ve always done. It’s just not Christmas without a tree shining from the window.”

Traditions. The ribbons and scotch tape that bind the days, family, and people together. Like the bindings, the traditions may become a bit frayed and bedraggled, but give them a good shake, fluff ‘em up, maybe add a new bit of sparkle or ornament, and, like magic, they become new looking and harbingers of good times. And once again, we’re filled with anticipation to see what waits ahead.

My family was big on traditions… and I eventually became the caretaker. An important and sacred job! For every holiday or noteworthy family event, the old traditions were trotted out, buffed up and made to shine like new. It may have been Easter, a birthday, a first date or a first job; it was occasion for certain treats and customs to be observed.

Christmas was a complete trunk full of Traditions with a capital “T.” My earliest memories were of going to the old family home (two houses down from ours) where my Aunt Tillie and cousin Gloria lived and watching as my mom and the others cleared the space in the front bay window where the tree would be placed. My dad and grandfather always went to the woods and cut down a fine cedar or pine tree (with permission, of course), set it securely in a braced bucket, and raised it straight and upright where it reigned over the next few weeks of festivities. Then the fun really began.

Decorating the tree required much discussion of each ornament’s history and placement as it was lifted from its packing. Some of those ornaments came from Bavaria with the great-grandparents and were protected and treasured. Somehow, a few of the fragile, hand-blown ornaments have managed to survive the many moves and changes of the guard and still are carefully placed on my tree today.

As I grew old enough to have an opinion, my cousin Gloria and I would argue about how the tensile should be placed on the tree: Gloria insisted it be placed carefully, strand by strand. I was of the “let ‘er rip” stance and advocated throwing handfuls of the shiny silver strands willy-nilly on the tree and let them land where they may.

The tree always ended up with a bit of a cock-eyed look, with one side fastidiously finished and the other looking more like a whirlwind had gone through. It didn’t matter; the tree always overcame our failings and looked beautiful with the lights reflecting on the glittering, colored glass globes and the large star in its place of honor at the very top of the tree.

As the years passed and I married and had a family of my own, I introduced a few more traditions of my own. Among them was the turning of an old armoire I had acquired into the annual Christmas Cabinet. My dad had done a lovely job of refinishing it and making the piece more useful with the addition of shelves. Sitting in the living room of our home, it became the logical place to hold a collection of Christmas ornaments and holiday goodies to balance the Christmas tree in the opposite corner.

It was filled by mid-December with an assortment of all things Christmas: my cherished Raggedy Ann doll, a hold-over teddy bear, mini-houses, a church, trains, trucks, snowmen, angels, Santa’s, candles, wrapped packages, greenery, pictures and cards with plates, platters and tiers of cookies, candy and other homemade offerings tucked in wherever there was room. It quickly became the focal point of Christmas at our house, and all visitors were drawn to explore it.

Another tradition I enjoyed preparing every year was the Christmas buffet when our six-pack of closest friends and their children (all ages) were invited to come for an evening that included a full buffet dinner and the viewing of slides and movies of the families taken throughout the year and a few of the oldies, but goodies thrown in. Everyone came, a large amount of food and drink was consumed, many unflattering comments were made about the pictures shown, and a good time was had by all.

Even the kids were fun and uncomplaining. But later, I began wondering if it hadn’t been one of those ordeals that kids are made to endure from time to time that they really hate. It wasn’t until years later, when they were all grown and had families of their own, that I learned how they truly felt about those evenings. I was at the visitation of one of the parents when the daughter came up, and as we reminisced a bit, she suddenly said, “I want to thank you for having the Christmas Buffet for our families every year. It was something we always looked forward to.”

Sometimes, traditions bring late surprises and a big heart full of warm fuzzies.

We were a family that opened gifts on Christmas Eve, except for the gifts Santa brought and left under the tree for Christmas morning. Therefore, I had my family, parents, grandfather, Auntie and Gloria, and my husband’s parents, for a casual dinner that evening, which usually consisted of spaghetti and meatballs or chili. But the dessert was always my pride and joy: a pull-apart, pecan, caramel Christmas Ring that I had learned to make following a recipe in Better Homes & Gardens magazine. A tasty tradition.

All of the lovely traditions are mostly gone now, along with those who were part of the occasions. I miss them… the preparations, the fun, the excitement, the closeness of family and friends. I miss them… but I don’t grieve for them. For those times and those people who filled it with their presence were what made the traditions worth the doing.

Continue your traditions… enjoy them and keep them polished and shining. They bring such joy into a world that seems to have become too busy, too divided, too self-important to bother with something as sentimental and old-fashioned as tradition.

Tradition, it’s the past pushing the present to be its best.

Merry Christmas!

