I tore an article from the newspaper a few weeks ago. Luckily, I read it before I tore it out, because I can’t find it. It’s probably in that pile of credit card offers I keep on the top of the fridge so I can compare interest rates.

Anyway, the gist of the article was this: we are smothering our lives with piles of junk. Papers, letters, mementos, etc. In closets, basements, attics, under beds, inside dresser drawers, (atop appliances).

We save bills and receipts for possible tax audits. Catalogs and magazines for further perusal. Letters and notes to help us remember.

There are not enough days left in my life to try all the recipes I’ve ripped from the paper and copied from Pinterest. Phone books from days when we all shared the same area code share space with the tattered address book I keep meaning to update.

Coupons lay in a heap on the dishwasher, slowly expiring, because I forget to take them to the store when I go.

Doctor bills. Permission slips. Insurance forms. Bank statements. We’ve accumulated enough paper to train Disney’s Dalmatians. And we NEED it all.

Sometimes, when I look around my house, I don’t see a warm domicile that offers shelter and respite to a loving family. I see a storage shed of information that fills every flat surface with eye-straining layers of paper.

Most of the stuff we save is useless. The reminder postcard from your dentist. The registration card for your new bread maker. Scraps of paper scribbled with phone numbers without names attached.

Many of us like to display our excess papers: we hang them from the door of the refrigerator. Where would we be without those decorative magnets? Without them, most American families would be shuffling through their kitchen, blazing a path to the sink; kicking band schedules and doctors’ appointment reminders aside to make room for their sneakers.

Sure. Some things should be saved. Family photos. Legal documents. Medical records.

Birth certificates. Marriage licenses. Keep your bank statements and hang onto letters and notes that hold special memories.

But do you REALLY need that metric conversion chart? And, trust me, you can toss your sheet of emergency cooking substitutions away. If you haven’t had to make your own brown sugar by now, you never will.

The longer we wait to declutter, the deeper the pile becomes.

My solution to our crisis is two-ply. I mean, two-fold. The first step to simplicity is to sift through the papers with a discerning eye. The best place for that? Your bathroom. Make it the clearinghouse for correspondence and daily literature. This cozy space provides the solitude and comfort necessary to perform this mundane job.

What a great way to multitask.

The second remedy is a little more severe. This method is for the overwhelmed. Do you save unread newspapers, out-of-date almanacs, old calendars, and unnecessary instructions? Do you have every issue of Readers’ Digest since Reagan was president?

It’s still cool outside, but it’s never too early for a cookout. All you need is a big metal barrel and a few hot dogs, and your family can huddle around the blazing, warm bonfire of your collective clutter — with supper built right in.

You are getting rid of papers, doing your part to conserve fossil fuels, and bonding with your loved ones. Tune up the guitar — it’s ‘Kum Ba Yah’ time around the old burn barrel.

Clutter? Keeper? It’s your call. And your stuff.

Now, don’t forget to rip this column out and save it. You may need it again someday.