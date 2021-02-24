Cold weather can't chill farmers' spirit

Late February in Missouri is cold, as in negative-temperatures-in-the-evening cold. The recent cold snap has made calving season especially difficult for farmers and ranchers, many of whom have had to warm calves in their pickups and back porches to keep them alive — and at all hours of the night.

Crop farmers are no less stressed. They are watching input costs, constantly monitoring markets, preparing machinery for the spring and sending up a prayer that this year will be better than the last.

If the past year taught us anything, it is that farmers are vital to our country. When supply chains broke down during the pandemic, consumers found choices at their local grocery store less plentiful. In some instances, meat cases were empty and purchases of some products were limited. The interruption in processing created opportunities for more farmers and consumers to work together to meet one another’s needs.

For the past 11 years, Missouri Farm Bureau has celebrated Celebrate Agriculture — Thank A Farmer Week to pay homage to the farmers and ranchers in our state. This year’s celebration is the week of February 28.