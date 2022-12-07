Combatting winter blues by cozying up your space

For some, winter brings magical joy with snow, hot chocolate, sledding, and merriment for the holiday season. For others, it means shorter days, isolation, and challenging memories of past years. While we cannot change the number of daylight hours, we can adjust some things to make the season less heavy and more restorative. Here are a few tips for taking back control of your space and your mood when it’s cold outside.

Tip 1: Add some brightness inside your home. I really enjoy hanging white icicle lights all around my living room and putting them on a timer so they are already on when I get home from work. While it might seem small, adding additional light back into your house can really help brighten your mood. You can also use good-smelling candles — just don’t forget to put them out!

Tip 2: Choose a space and make it cozy. My living room is where I spend most of my downtime, and I want it to be warm and inviting. Add fuzzy blankets, pillows, and books to create a sense of hygge (look it up—there are many books on creating your own cozy oasis!). Keep in mind it doesn’t have to be a whole house makeover. See what you have already started with that.

Tip 3: Make time to take care of yourself. This could be with bubble baths, face masks, and nice-smelling lotions. Or, if having a clean and tidy space helps you feel more at peace, make the time to tidy up your room. You can also go outside and take a brisk walk to get some fresh air or craft a new playlist for your commute to work.

Tip 4: Pick up a new hobby or rekindle a love of an older one. If you don’t know where to start, ask your friends and family what they like to do, or do an internet search. I like to have several low-cost options available on hand, like reading, knitting and other artsy projects. By keeping it low-cost, you allow yourself time to try it out and decide whether you actually like the activity.

Tip 5: Schedule times to talk with friends. This could be via phone, Facetime, Zoom, etc. but really try to have it be something other than texting. Scheduling gives you both something to look forward to and allows you each to hold space for the other to catch up and share what’s going on in your life right now.

And finally —

Tip 6: If you are still feeling down or just need someone to talk to, consider reaching out to a professional therapist. Supportive friends and family are great, but there are many therapists out there who are trained to work with you on processing whatever is taking up real estate in your mind. If you don’t know where to start, you can try websites like Psychologytoday.com, where you can search type of therapy, fee, whether they take insurance, and if they do in-person or telehealth (or both, like me!).

While winter is idyllic for some, it can stir up challenging memories for others. Embrace taking care of yourself this season so you can enjoy things and thrive rather than existing in survival mode.

If you would like more information about this topic, call Jennifer Lee at 816-514- 5470 or email jennifer@creatingbalance-llc.com.