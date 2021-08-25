Comforting others

On a personal note, my friend Anne lost a son to heroin and struggled through a time of intense pain but got involved with groups of parents struggling to deal with their children’s addictions.

The way each of these people responded to their tragedy is not merely good, it is Biblical. Larry came across this verse during his own period of suffering. “…God is our merciful Father and the source of all comfort. He comforts us in all our troubles so that we can comfort others. When they are troubled, we will be able to give them the same comfort God has given us.” (II Corinthians 1:3-4, NLT)

I have experienced this truth personally. Larry comforted me when I went through my divorce 20 years ago because he too had struggled. With God’s help the pain I endured taught me how to better minister during life’s most painful losses. Those who have struggled deeply are often best equipped to help others survive the pain of loss.

Larry concluded by reflecting we have an “amazing God who comforts us in all our troubles so that we can comfort others.” I could not agree more! Do not waste your struggles, use your painful past to help others currently overwhelmed by pain. Allowing God to work through your raw experiences has the potential to comfort you and others who are hurting.

