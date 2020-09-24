Confessions of a former news addict

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although today’s column is about the political climate in America, I want to be clear that what I am writing is not an attempt to influence who anyone votes for in the upcoming election. In recent years, every presidential election sees both major parties try to convince their voters that American life as we know it will come to an end if the other party’s candidate wins. In pointing that out, I am neither suggesting that you should not vote, nor that there are not differences in where each party’s leadership wants to take America.

I am making the larger point that the anger and bitterness that characterize American politics is unhealthy. Unfortunately, they are not new. Although most Americans now recognize Abraham Lincoln as our greatest president, in his day that was anything but true, and it was not only the South that despised him. George Templeton Strong, a prominent New York lawyer, called him a “barbarian” and “gorilla.” According to an article in The Atlantic in 2013, numerous “Northern newspapers openly called for his assassination long before John Wilkes Booth pulled the trigger.”