Confessions of a former news addict

Although today’s column is about the political climate in America, I want to be clear that what I am writing is not an attempt to influence who anyone votes for in the upcoming election. In recent years, every presidential election sees both major parties try to convince their voters that American life as we know it will come to an end if the other party’s candidate wins. In pointing that out, I am neither suggesting that you should not vote, nor that there are not differences in where each party’s leadership wants to take America.
I am making the larger point that the anger and bitterness that characterize American politics is unhealthy. Unfortunately, they are not new. Although most Americans now recognize Abraham Lincoln as our greatest president, in his day that was anything but true, and it was not only the South that despised him. George Templeton Strong, a prominent New York lawyer, called him a “barbarian” and “gorilla.” According to an article in The Atlantic in 2013, numerous “Northern newspapers openly called for his assassination long before John Wilkes Booth pulled the trigger.”
As I was recently talking with friends about what is going on in the country, one admitted he often finds himself angry at those with whom he does not agree politically. Several other friends acknowledged they have had the same struggles. I could relate. A few years ago, I developed the habit of watching two to three hours of news every day and found myself getting more and more angry. I eventually realized my habit of focusing on the news was not making me a better person but was leaving me upset.
When I discussed current affairs with a friend or family member who had a different opinion, I was passionate in explaining why my perspective was right. As you might guess, I did not change anyone’s opinion and eventually realized that I needed to change myself.
I found this wise advice in the Bible, “Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters: You must all be quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to get angry. Human anger does not produce the righteousness God desires.” (James 1:19-20, NLT)
The realization that my anger does not produce the righteousness God desires gradually helped me come to terms with the fact that being angry is counterproductive. Pastor Andy Stanley speaking about something else altogether recently made a great statement that relates, “The response that has the potential to reverse the natural course of things isn’t natural.” While I still occasionally get angry about what is happening, I am trying to focus on the fact that although I cannot control our world, with God’s help I can control myself.
