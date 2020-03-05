Congressman calls for time of clarity

Despite China’s attempts to conceal the truth and the left attacking him for being un-American, President Trump did not hesitate to take strong action. He closed our borders to all non-Americans who had recently traveled to China and put a quarantine into effect on Americans infected with the virus. These actions were critical to slowing the virus from spreading within the United States, and, more importantly, it provided us with a crucial advantage: time. Of course, the Left immediately ranted and raved when the President carried out these actions. They name called and said horrible things about him. However, had he not acted when he did, the United States would be in a much worse position than we are now. Instead, while other countries are experiencing the result of government inaction, the United States is prepared. Not only because of the President’s quick thinking but because contrary to what the fake media is reporting, the Republican majority of previous Congresses put programs in place that plan for situations just like this.