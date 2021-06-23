Control your temper

For most of my adult life I have been a senior pastor. I was privileged to serve four churches in that role and given the opportunity to preach regularly. Preaching is one of my favorite things. Currently I serve as an associate pastor in a much larger church and the opportunity to preach is much less frequent, but last Sunday, while our senior pastor was on vacation I preached the Sunday morning sermon.

My love of preaching will likely not make sense to most people because a fear of public speaking, is one of the most common phobias, but to me preaching is a great privilege and joy. Most Sundays for the past 35 years I have been in the pulpit. I love sermon topics that are relevant and meaningful. Last week’s message focused on how we can overcome anger with prayer. I became very convinced my topic was appropriate after learning how common anger is today.

Several reputable national polls taken about anger between 2016 and 2019 were studied by the Christian website, Revival Outside the Walls. Based on those polls the organization reported the following facts: 1) 48% of Americans said they were angrier the year they filled out the survey than they had ever been in the past. 2) 71% of Americans said they get angry at least once a day and, 3) 31% of those surveyed said they get “really angry” every day (“really angry” was defined as seething or boiling.)