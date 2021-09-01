Cool comfort

It's like a story Grandpa tells to make you feel guilty. But most of you remember those summers, too. There was no escape from the heat. Cardboard fans, stapled to giant Popsicle sticks, filled worshippers' hands at church and passed puffs of air from pew to pew like prayerful sighs. Car windows were rolled all the way down. In the back seat we prayed for acceleration, waiting to feel a whiff of cool.

At night, we oozed indoors and planted ourselves near window screens whose holes were evidently too small to admit cool air, but plenty big for bugs — flying, crawling, biting, stinging, scuttling, buzzing bugs. They flung wings and antennae against the screens, and found ways to squeeze through cracks and tears we were sure we'd repaired. Mosquitoes feasted on our slick skin. Flies landed just long enough to tickle, disappearing by the time we found the flyswatter.

Zigzag leaps of shiny black crickets kept our eyes darting. The horror movie played with tired repetition in every room of the house. Fans were meted out at bedtime — heavy machines with thick black cords that were never long enough. The blades clattered and whined and circulated stale air. We lay on top of the covers, wearing as little as possible and lying all splayed out so our skin wouldn't meet.