Corner markets

Many’s the time as a kid I’d go roller skating down Liberty Street to where the small, wooden structure grocery operated by Mr. and Mrs. Felix Pogue was located, at that time, at the very end of Liberty Street. There I’d get a loaf of white Wonder Bread and sometimes I paid with a nickel mom had tied tightly in the corner of a handkerchief or I’d say, “Mom says put it on our bill and she’ll pay it this weekend.” Then I’d dash out the door, loaf of bread tucked securely under my arm, and start skating back up the gradual incline of Liberty Street. Mom always fussed about the bread being badly squashed in the middle when I presented it to her. It became a standard sight to pull sandwiches made with curved bread from your lunch pail.

These neighborhood stores with their long-suffering owners, were dotted all around Farmington as little oases of commercialism and optimism. The ones that I remember were, besides Pogue’s on Liberty Street, the somewhat larger and better stocked Woody’s on Potosi Street, owned by Mr. and Mrs. Woodrow Hibbits. Much later there was the small North End Grocery further north on Potosi run by Mr. and Mrs. Pfaff. These stores were always operated jointly by the husband and wife with their children being put to work stocking shelves, sweeping floors, and other odd jobs. It was on-the-job-training for them, as by the time they were in their early teens they were also waiting on customers and had learned the value of being able to call shoppers by their names. They learned early the skills required to be successful in the business world, including knowing your market’s requirements, being friendly, honest, and always helpful.