Corner Markets are not in the same category at all as “cornering the market.” Instead of being a huge conglomerate that holds all of the existing present and future production of oil, soybeans, grain, etc. and operates with a mega-trillion-dollar budget, corner markets were usually small, unprepossessing, frame buildings that operated on a shoestring — a quart of milk and a loaf of bread budget.
These small “Mom & Pop” grocery stores were in nearly every neighborhood of small communities and in many residential areas of large cities. They were the go-to shops that furnished the residents of these close-knit neighborhoods with the last-minute items needed for the family’s lunch or dinners.
They also served as a social center for the neighborhood women who would gather and elaborate on the latest neighborhood news and gossip as they shopped. It was also the central broadcasting station for learning of the latest births, marriages, deaths and moves that had occurred in the various neighborhood families. It could have rivaled today’s Twitter, TMZ or People Magazine. And it was much more entertaining as it was live, and opinions and updates could immediately be made and discussed They were also often the sustaining lifeline that allowed many families to continue to feed their families during hard times by allowing frequent customers to run a bill.
It was a familiar chant to hear a young child say, “Mom said put it on our bill,” while clutching a loaf of bread or quart of milk. The youngster then made a hasty exit before the frustrated owner, or his wife could ask when the bill was going to be paid. The payment, hopefully, would be made either in full or part, usually the day after the husband and breadwinner of the family was paid. That was often an iffy proposition in itself.
During and for many years following the Great Depression of 1930, paydays were either non-existent or so small as to vanish even before the next workweek began. Banks and stores closed, factories and construction jobs shut down. Even men who had held important positions in large companies the week before suddenly found themselves and their families destitute. The entire decade and up until when World War II began were indeed desperate times.
I well remember even into the mid-forties that the mantra in most families was “Use it up, eat it up and wear it out.” This hold-over attitude from the depression shaped the lives of most everyone I knew as a child. It also led to creative cooking that provided several meals of leftovers, walking most places including to school and church, saving shoes for good wear, wearing hand-me-downs that rarely fit, flour sack tablecloths, curtain, dish towel dresses, and underpants that often still bore the imprint of the flour brand the sack had originally held. Many a child, including me, had bent over and revealed “Gold Medal” or “Martha White” printed in bold letters across her bottom.
My dad was a carpenter and jobs were not well-paid in that profession until many years later, so often he was forced to take whatever odd jobs came along on weekends even when he was working on some good-size building project during the week. Therefore, mom often had a bill running at Pogue’s Store, our local neighborhood grocery.
Many’s the time as a kid I’d go roller skating down Liberty Street to where the small, wooden structure grocery operated by Mr. and Mrs. Felix Pogue was located, at that time, at the very end of Liberty Street. There I’d get a loaf of white Wonder Bread and sometimes I paid with a nickel mom had tied tightly in the corner of a handkerchief or I’d say, “Mom says put it on our bill and she’ll pay it this weekend.” Then I’d dash out the door, loaf of bread tucked securely under my arm, and start skating back up the gradual incline of Liberty Street. Mom always fussed about the bread being badly squashed in the middle when I presented it to her. It became a standard sight to pull sandwiches made with curved bread from your lunch pail.
These neighborhood stores with their long-suffering owners, were dotted all around Farmington as little oases of commercialism and optimism. The ones that I remember were, besides Pogue’s on Liberty Street, the somewhat larger and better stocked Woody’s on Potosi Street, owned by Mr. and Mrs. Woodrow Hibbits. Much later there was the small North End Grocery further north on Potosi run by Mr. and Mrs. Pfaff. These stores were always operated jointly by the husband and wife with their children being put to work stocking shelves, sweeping floors, and other odd jobs. It was on-the-job-training for them, as by the time they were in their early teens they were also waiting on customers and had learned the value of being able to call shoppers by their names. They learned early the skills required to be successful in the business world, including knowing your market’s requirements, being friendly, honest, and always helpful.
These providers and the cores of our individual neighborhoods are now just memories as they have long since ceased operating. Today they’ve all been replaced by the Dollar General Stores that have shot up everywhere like mushrooms around a fallen fruit tree.
While they come in handy for last-minute items and many other small shopping needs, they still lack the social ambiance and comfortable friendliness of the old corner markets.
In all the times I’ve shopped there, I’ve never once heard a child’s voice ring out with, “Mom says just put it on our bill!”