Coronavirus bill provides immediate relief

We want to make sure families can make ends meet with all of the disruptions in our economy. To do that, we need to help them maintain an income now and make sure they have jobs to come back to when the immediate crisis has passed. The CARES Act does this by providing support to small businesses to keep them afloat. Anyone from a small town knows that these businesses are the life of their community. More than 99% of businesses in our state are small businesses. The CARES Act includes $350 billion to provide cash flow assistance to small businesses through federally guaranteed loans. Many of these loans will be eligible for forgiveness if employers maintain their payrolls through this emergency.

Larger industries that employ hundreds of thousands of Missourians, like aviation, tourism, and hospitality, have also taken a big hit. We need to stabilize major sectors of our economy, and this package does so without putting taxpayers on the hook for giant bailouts. It’s important to keep in mind that, unlike with previous financial downturns, there are no major structural problems with the economy today.

But we can’t overcome the immediate economic challenges until we beat the health care challenges. That’s why the CARES Act provides the resources that health care professionals — doctors, nurses, and medical researchers — need to fight this pandemic.