Coronavirus tops discussion at Capitol

This week, the talk all across our state, our country, and the globe is all the same. Coronavirus is the topic of discussion, as it should be. Here at the Capitol, it’s an issue of great importance. We are looking to make sure it is addressed with the proper precautions in an effective and direct manner with the safety of our public being the top priority.
Here in Jefferson City, we have taken steps to help curb the spread of any potential viruses, including the encouragement of people visiting our Capitol.
The Capitol will still be open to the public, but leadership is encouraging the public at large to consider not traveling here temporarily to avoid any potential spreading of the coronavirus. At this time all groups are still welcome, but we ask that you all please be vigilant, especially those that are elderly or those with weakened immune systems. Additional precautions also include closing the House Chamber and side galleries to the public as well as the House Lounge.
Visitors are still able to view session from the upper galleries, and hearings will proceed as normal with the public being able to attend and testify. The goal of the House is to ensure the legislative process continues unimpeded and that visitors continue to have access, while at the same time securing high traffic areas that could promote the spread of the virus.
Missourians seeking additional information or guidance on the novel coronavirus are encouraged to call a new statewide public hotline that was activated by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). Residents can access the information available through the hotline by calling 877-435-8411. The hotline is staffed by medical professionals and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
This week, we worked on several contentious pieces of legislation, with a particularly lengthy debate occurring as we perfected HOB 1858. This bill establishes the "Missouri-Made Fuels Act", which specifies that all diesel fuel sold or offered for sale in Missouri for use in internal combustion engines must contain at least the following stated percentage of biodiesel fuel oil by volume on and after the following dates:
April 1, 2022, until March 31, 2023, 5%; April 1, 2023, until March 31, 2024, 10%; and beginning April 1, 2024, 20%.
After hours of debate, we perfected that legislation and it now awaits third reading in our chamber.
We also third read and passed several bills this week, including:
HB 1454, which would establish a commission to seek out within every county and city within a county, business organizations that have available job opportunities and are interested in hiring veterans to fill those opportunities. The commission must collect contact information from such business organizations and display such contact information in a table on the commission's website. The list of business organizations included in the table must be arranged by county and city not within a county. This bill was passed out with a vote of 145-2, and now awaits action in the Senate.
HB 1682 prohibits the use of vapor products, as defined in Section 407.925, RSMo, in any indoor area of a public school or school bus. The bill allows a school board to adopt additional policies relating to vapor products. It passed with a 149-4 vote and now heads to the Senate.
HB 1744 would require the Department of Revenue to accept electronic versions of documents used to verify the residency of an applicant for a Missouri driver's license. We also passed this one with a 152-2 vote.
My Legislation, HB 1697 was passed out of the House Committee on Insurance Policy by a unanimous 14-0 vote this week. This bill deals with the billing practices of insurance companies, and prevents insurance companies who have overpaid provider one from not paying provider two and forcing the second provider into trying to collect the money they are owed from provider one. The bill clearly states that insurance companies are the responsible party.
That same committee also heard my sponsored bill, HB 2035 which pertains to temporary total disability payments. The bill simply allows these payments to be made by check or electronic transfer. The current law restrict payment to a check. The bill will save the state money from producing and mailing checks and will allow people to actually receive their funds faster. That bill now awaits a committee vote.
It was my pleasure to read one of my favorite Dr. Seuss's books — Snitches and Scary Pants — to the first grade class which includes my grandson, Charlie. A special thank you to their teacher, Sarah Winch for letting me read to her class.
If you would like to have me visit your school or to speak at one of your meetings or your organization, please feel free to contact my office to set up a time.
To track any of the bills that are moving through the legislative process or to watch online either the committee hearings or the House Chamber when it is in session, go to https://house.mo.gov/
If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to contact my office either by email or phone.
It is an honor to serve as your state representative.
