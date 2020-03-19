Coronavirus tops discussion at Capitol

This week, the talk all across our state, our country, and the globe is all the same. Coronavirus is the topic of discussion, as it should be. Here at the Capitol, it’s an issue of great importance. We are looking to make sure it is addressed with the proper precautions in an effective and direct manner with the safety of our public being the top priority.

Here in Jefferson City, we have taken steps to help curb the spread of any potential viruses, including the encouragement of people visiting our Capitol.

The Capitol will still be open to the public, but leadership is encouraging the public at large to consider not traveling here temporarily to avoid any potential spreading of the coronavirus. At this time all groups are still welcome, but we ask that you all please be vigilant, especially those that are elderly or those with weakened immune systems. Additional precautions also include closing the House Chamber and side galleries to the public as well as the House Lounge.

Visitors are still able to view session from the upper galleries, and hearings will proceed as normal with the public being able to attend and testify. The goal of the House is to ensure the legislative process continues unimpeded and that visitors continue to have access, while at the same time securing high traffic areas that could promote the spread of the virus.