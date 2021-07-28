Country Twang

I snuck into my brother’s room when he left for a date or for work and taught myself four chords on his guitar. That was all I needed. In the blink of a teardrop, I was able to play and sing Loretta Lynn’s spunky tale of catfight chaos, “You Ain’t Woman Enough to Take My Man."

My fingers were sore at first, then callused. I knew about pain now. I could wail about love and loss and cheatin’ and forgivin’ with a wizened grimace.

I grew up and became a mom and a grandma. For the last four decades, lullabies, pop songs and hymns have filled my household. The “Eency, Weency Spider” has climbed that waterspout a million times, and pop music wafted from records to cassettes to 8-tracks to CDs and digital files.

Church songs that I remember singing with Mom keep a constant rhythm in my heart; I’ve tried to cling to the “Old Rugged Cross” with a tenacity even Tammy Wynette would have envied.

But my love of a good ol’ country song will never fade. The music is simple; the beat as predictable as a pulse. When I hear Lee Ann Womack or Trisha Yearwood sing her stories, I smile at the common roads we’ve all boot-scooted down. No other music can hold a candle to those experiences and feelings.

And though I’m not the young filly I once was, I still feel like a “Good-Hearted Woman” when my car radio lands on a country station. My foot may be tapping with less energy now, but I’m still that same twangy, four-chord, guitar-playin’ country girl inside.

Robin Garrison Leach is a freelance writer and columnist from Quincy, Illinois."Robin Writes" is published in numerous Missouri and Illinois newspapers. Contact her at robingarrisonleach@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0