COVID-19 aid OK'd for state children’s hospitals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies, commended the Department of Health and Human Services for awarding more than $48 million in coronavirus relief funding to children’s hospitals in Missouri.

“Children’s hospitals are an important part of our state and nation’s coronavirus response efforts,” said Blunt. “But many of them, like other health care providers and hospitals, are in a difficult financial position after having to suspend non-emergency surgeries and purchase new equipment like PPE.

This funding will help ensure children’s hospitals are able to continue providing high quality, specialized care. As Congress works toward the next coronavirus relief package, I will continue prioritizing relief for hospitals and providers so they have what they need to serve patients, save lives, and respond to this pandemic.”

The funding was included in the Blunt-backed CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which provided a total of $175 billion for hospitals and health care providers nationwide.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0