 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID relief to benefit state small businesses
0 comments

COVID relief to benefit state small businesses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Roy Blunt (Wide)

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, R-Mo., on Tuesday highlighted some of the small business provisions in the COVID relief package, which was signed into law this week, that he led or cosponsored to help support local Missouri businesses.

“Small businesses create the majority of new jobs in our country and shape the character of the communities they serve,” said Blunt. “Small business owners have done their part to keep people safe during the pandemic. We need to do our part to ensure they have the support they need to stay afloat, keep their employees on the payroll, and come back stronger than ever. I was proud to lead legislation reducing the tax and regulatory burden on Missouri’s craft beverage industry, which supports tens of thousands of jobs and contributes billions to our state’s economy.

"As home to thousands of world-class live entertainment venues and museums, I was also proud to support dedicated funding for independent venues that have been particularly hard hit and are at risk of permanently closing. The COVID relief package also extends and improves the Paycheck Protection Program, which has saved millions of jobs nationwide. I’m glad another round of relief is on its way to our state, and I will continue talking with small business owners to ensure they are getting the help they need.”

• Paycheck Protection Program: The COVID relief package includes $284 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and focuses relief on the hardest hit businesses. The package expands the number of allowable and forgivable costs paid with PPP loans to provide businesses with more flexibility. The package also incorporates provisions from the Small Business Expense Protection Act, which Blunt cosponsored, to ensure business expenses paid using forgiven PPP funds are tax deductible, as well as the Paycheck Protection Small Business Forgiveness Act, which Blunt cosponsored, providing for simplified loan forgiveness for PPP loans up to $150,000. The package also includes a Blunt-backed provision to expand PPP eligibility for local newspapers, TV and radio stations, and public broadcasters that produce and distribute local news and emergency information.

• Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act: The package includes provisions from the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act, which Blunt introduced, to permanently reduce taxes and modernize regulations for brewers, cider makers, vintners and distillers. Missouri’s wine industry supports nearly 30,000 jobs and contributes $3.2 billion each year to the state’s economy. Missouri’s beer industry is responsible for more than 57,000 direct and indirect jobs and nearly $3 billion in wages and benefits. Missouri’s spirit industry is responsible for nearly 30,000 jobs and contributes $1.9 billion to the economy.

• Save Our Stages Act: The package includes $15 billion for independent venues, including live entertainment venues, movie theaters, museums, and zoos. The National Independent Venue Alliance estimated that 90% of all independent venues would close without additional funding.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Away in a Manger
Opinion

Away in a Manger

  • Updated

The little Lord Jesus opened His brand-new eyes and looked around the stable. He was full of all wisdom and knowledge, even though His infant …

Think big and do good
Opinion

Think big and do good

My children get a little tired sometimes of me encouraging them to “think big and do good.” I was reminded this week that not all good deeds h…

A look at presidential pardons
Opinion

A look at presidential pardons

There comes a time for every president when they must face the inevitable reality that they are out of a job. What do most of these men do wit…

Christmas in 2020
Opinion

Christmas in 2020

As I read over the article I was going to send out today, I realized it was too depressing. Instead of comparing the events of this past year …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News