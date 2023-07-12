Personal space has gotten smaller. I’ve felt the crushing squeeze of looming humanity more lately, and it’s gotten so bad that I’m afraid to turn around for fear I’ll bump into someone.

The grocery store is the worst for these too-close encounters. I’m standing at the end of the checkout counter, payment ready, just watching my money go across the belt in edible form.

Things are beeping right along when my world starts shrinking.

A brush on my arm lets me know that the shopper behind me REALLY NEEDS to stand where I’m standing. She’s placed the divider stick at the end of my items, has unloaded her items behind it, and crams her body against my debit-card-arm.

My first reaction is to glance over at my Siamese twin consumer, hoping the ragged breathing I feel against my neck is an old friend waiting to say hello. But the woman is a stranger. She’s simply another personal space pilferer, sucking in the air I’ve expelled with a greedy, smothering grimace.

I try to give my shadow the “LOOK.” I slide my harried eyeballs up and down her body mass, clearly expressing my disgust at her way-too-nearness. My shoulders scrunch together to give her a visible glimpse of my psychological discomfort.

I slide my feet a little wider apart, sigh, and hunker over the tiny debit card slot to shield my PERSONAL passcode.

Oh, yes. I’m quite the actress. Unfortunately, my audience is not impressed. She is not watching my performance. Her eyes are fixed on a place far, far away. A bomb could detonate between us — in that quarter-inch space where our thighs are blessedly separate — and she wouldn’t flinch. My co-shopper is only interested in one thing.

She wants to be where I am.

The cashier processes my payment, gives me a strip of receipt, and tosses me the “move along” thank you phrase. I’m happy to oblige. By this time, I’ve already been bullied to the very end of the counter. The cart behind me rams into my heel. I hop away.

Personal space is disappearing everywhere I go. Bank lines. Walmart. Restaurants. Even public bathrooms. Lately, I’ve seen impatient, tapping shoes waiting DIRECTLY outside the stall door I’ve just closed. I wedge a foot against the inside of the door just in case the thin line of separation between us somehow disappears, gluing our beings together as one.

Is it my imagination? I don’t think so. I’ve been bumped into waayyyy too many times by following consumers. Maybe the fattening of our society has squeezed us all into sweaty stacks of impatient bodies all anxious to get home and snack.

Or maybe I emit an irresistible pheromone that forces other humans to adhere themselves to my skin like those magnetic kissing Scottie dog toys.

All I know is that I’m tired of sharing my space with suction-cupped strangers.

If you’re behind me someday, in some line, waiting for something, do this one thing for me. I’m sure you’re a fascinating person. And I’ll bet we have a lot in common. But please. PLEASE. Back off just a tiny bit.

Give me room to be a separate entity in the mass of humanity that is turning my personal space into public property.

And. If you can’t do that? At least pop in a breath mint or two.