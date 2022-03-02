Crazy horsemen or the evening news?

Now I watched when the Lamb opened one of the seven seals, and I heard one of the four living creatures say with a voice like thunder, “Come!” And I looked, and behold, a white horse! And its rider had a bow, and a crown was given to him, and he came out conquering, and to conquer. When he opened the second seal, I heard the second living creature say, “Come!” And out came another horse, bright red. Its rider was permitted to take peace from the earth so that people should slay one another, and he was given a great sword. When he opened the third seal, I heard the third living creature say, “Come!” And I looked, and behold, a black horse! And its rider had a pair of scales in his hand. And I heard what seemed to be a voice in the midst of the four living creatures, saying, “A quart of wheat for a denarius, and three quarts of barley for a denarius, and do not harm the oil and wine!” When he opened the fourth seal, I heard the voice of the fourth living creature say, “Come!” And I looked, and behold, a pale horse! And its rider’s name was Death, and Hades followed him. And they were given authority over a fourth of the earth, to kill with sword and with famine and with pestilence and by wild beasts of the earth. Revelation 6:1-8 (ESV)

The passage above reads like something from a Marvel movie. Symbolism is at an all-time high as the apostle John describes four crazy-looking horsemen parading from a sealed scroll. However, when we step away, the picture becomes a bit more familiar.

See, John is being shown the purposes of God — His plan to redeem and restore the world. Using Old Testament-steeped language, John describes what Jesus says will continue to take place until His triumphant and glorious return.

Here’s a quick summary of the images. First, there will be a conquering spirit — a desire to win, to be on top, to get what we want. That’s the selfish sin we all have within us, right? We’ve chosen to reject our true king and take His crown upon ourselves.

Ultimately, that will lead to the second picture: destructive war. A few weeks ago, I wrote an article about my parents having to be evacuated from Ukraine. I quoted Jesus’ words in Matthew 24 where He says until He returns there will be wars and rumors of wars. This will continue to happen. People will be ripped from their homes. Lives will be destroyed. Why? Because Jesus is allowing us to do what our sinful hearts want to do.

That, of course, leads to the third picture: scarcity and inflation. Does this one hit too close to home? It’s almost impossible to turn on the news and not hear about shortages and inflation hitting our country. I mean, have you gotten gas lately? And still, we’re better off than nearly everywhere else in the world!

So, we see a desire to dominate, leading to war, scarcity, and, ultimately, the last picture: death. The point is clear. Death is going to come. It’s the natural result of living in a broken world tainted by sin.

Let me make just three quick observations.

1. This will continue to happen, so don’t be surprised. I titled this article “Crazy Horsemen Or The Evening News?” because this isn’t anything even the most casual observer would miss about our world. Why? Because since Jesus ascended into Heaven, we have been living in the “last days”. Don’t let news of this world’s brokenness shake you. It’s a mess, but stand firm knowing He is still in control of this mess!

2. But this will hurt, so don’t be callous. As I pointed out weeks ago, sin is hurting real people. That’s you, the people you love, and all the people you’ll never even give a second thought. Let’s pray to have compassionate eyes because… well that’s the last point actually.

3. Sin is destroying lives, and that should bring us to our knees. Not surprised. Not unmoved. Praying. Will you do that now?

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.

Bobby Upchurch is the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre where he lives with his wife, Melissa, and their four children. He is also an English teacher at Farmington High School. Bobby writes a weekly column for the Farmington Press opinion page. – Editor

