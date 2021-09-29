Curly cord calls

It used to be referred to by a full noun. TELEPHONE. Sometimes “phone.” Never “cell.” We had telephones in our houses, connected to our walls or sitting on tables. Usually, there was only one; some fancier families had an extension.

At first, most of them were black. Bulky and utilitarian. They were mounted in the kitchen wall or placed in the “foyer” — easily accessible to everybody in the house.

Later, we could choose pretty colors and sleek styles, like the “Princess Phone” for your bedroom or the cool “Trimline” with the rotary dial in the handset. Every home I lived in as a child had a bright yellow wall phone in the kitchen that dominated the room with its importance.

The cord that connected the two parts of most phones was only a foot or so long, but if you could afford it, you requested a super-long, curly cord attached to the two parts.

And, oh, that cord — it was the most important part of your telephone.

First of all, it felt wonderful. It was thick plastic, but flexible and easy to squeeze. It hung from the wall like a braid of hair; usually twisted up on itself. When the phone rang, we ran and grabbed the receiver, causing the cord to start swaying and flopping against our arm.