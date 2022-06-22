Dads, how are you loving?

Let me start by laying my cards on the table. I have four kiddos, so I feel qualified to speak about fatherhood on at least an experiential level. However, I don’t harbor any delusions about being an expert in the field. I mess up… a lot. Even as I write this column, I’m distinctly aware of how I’ve let my kids down today. The world might see an energetic, Jesus-loving guy who wants what’s best for his family, but in my heart, I know I’m not the daddy I should be and my kids deserve better.

Maybe you feel the same. Regardless of where you are on this fatherhood journey (and that includes men without biological children), you probably feel “less than” more often than not. That’s uncomfortable. Especially in the context of our homes, men want to be heroes who swoop in, rescue, and protect; but sometimes we’re not even good sidekick options.

Thinking about this, I keep coming back to one verse. I might not be the world’s best dad (even if I own a notebook that says otherwise), but I know the good Father, and His word tells me the kind of man I’m meant to be. Look at Ephesians 6:4.

“Fathers, do not provoke your children to anger, but bring them up in the discipline and instruction of the Lord.”

Since the phrase translated “bring them up” has the connotation of nourishment, this verse starts with an implicit contrast. ‘Don’t provoke your kids to anger and push them away from the life-giving love of Jesus; instead, do your part to nourish them toward a mature, personal walk with Christ.’ If you don’t have time to read the next couple paragraphs, at least re-read that because it’s exactly the life we’re called to live as dads.

If you’re sticking around, let’s break this down a bit more. First, we’re called not to provoke our children to anger. Have you ever noticed it’s easier to be patient with everyone else in the world except your family? In summer school, I’m teaching high school, remedial English. My patience gets tested every day, but I still find myself quicker to distribute grace to these students than my own children. Dads, our love should reflect the love of our merciful Savior. If we make enemies of our children, how will we point them to a grace-bestowing Heavenly Father?

Instead of pushing their buttons, we’re told to nourish them — to pour life into them — by pointing them to the discipline and instruction of the Lord. We’re not meant to needlessly provoke, but that doesn’t mean we just let them do whatever they want. We have a responsibility to direct them.

The word discipline is being used as we would when referring to learning “a discipline.” Instruction, then, is speaking to our duty to admonish our children. Therefore, this is a call to point them to the whole counsel of God, to teach them how to walk the narrow way with Jesus, and to show them abundant life.

And guys, this kind of instruction will only stick if we live it! If you really want to see your efforts fail, talk to your kids about following Jesus while not striving to do that in your own life. If you don’t make Him a priority, don’t be surprised when they don’t either — no matter how often you’ve told them “He’s important”. Let them see you reading God’s Word and even struggling with it, let them hear you talk about what He’s doing in your life, and, by all means, show them how vital it is to be plugged into a local church.

I’m not a great dad, but, man, I want to be. Let’s pray we can love our kids of all ages and stages like this.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! Happy Father’s Day. God bless.

Bobby Upchurch is the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre where he lives with his wife, Melissa, and their four children. He is also an English teacher at Farmington High School. Bobby writes a weekly column for the Farmington Press opinion page. – Editor

