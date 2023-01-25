Dancing Queen

I am convinced that the added weight of a wedding ring disengages a man’s dancing mechanism. The same guy who gyrated and grunted his way around tiny dance floors when you were dating only gyrates and grunts now when reaching across the table for that second helping of meatloaf.

Do you remember how it felt? Being in his arms…feeling him so close. The two of you swayed in perfect harmony to a song you knew by heart. His breath was minty-sweet, his body was firm and strong, and his intentions brought a tingle to your soul.

Now. Look over at your lover boy. His breath wheezes out the aroma of recently-chomped Fritos. His arms only reach around you to grab the TV remote. And the spare tires of wedded bliss have prevented complete body contact between the two of you for years.

Remember when he used to whisper soft, sexy secrets in your ear as you danced?

“You look beautiful.” and “You feel so good.” and “Let’s dance like this all night.”

Offer him your ear now (you may have to remind him where it is), and wait for the message after the burp:

“Of course I love you—why wouldn’t I?” and “Am I in trouble for something?” and “Is that a new perfume? Smells like vanilla wafers…mmm.”

Sadly, the only music in the air is a blaring commercial jingle for Charmin softness. Your husband has already turned away and reality pings against your sweet-nothing-starved ears like a session of Chinese Water Torture.

Where’s the romance, I ask you?

If you squint your eyes and look with love-blurred myopia, you may be able to see the man who used to twirl you around to ‘Once-Twice-Three Times a Lady’. He’s still there; he’s just hiding from you. His disguise was created day after day, year after year.

Contentment has tied the laces of his dancing shoes together, turning his smooth moves to a hobbled shuffle of a prison inmate serving a life term.

Over the years, I’ve expressed my wish to go dancing with John. But when I mention it, I try not to push too hard. I don’t just want John to take me dancing. I want him to WANT to take me dancing. Otherwise, I know what will happen.

I can see it now—he will stomp across the floor of some KC Hall benefit dinner I might force him to attend. He’ll plod along like a horse in a mud hole, glaring at me with murderous thoughts as Michael Bolton tries to remind him how ‘A Man Loves a Woman’. Not exactly what I had in mind.

I guess I’ll just have to face it. The trick to rekindling the John Travolta in my Homer Simpson has been ripped from my “old dog” manual. I’ll have to settle for the moves he has perfected over the last 3-plus decades of wedded bliss:

The ‘Dead Man Walking’ trudge to the back door with the trash can.

The ‘Out-of-Control Bumper Car’ stumble toward his phone when someone calls.

The ‘Dog Circling his Favorite Spot’ wriggle his backside performs when he plops into the permanent cheek-shaped depression in his recliner.

But, hey. He loves me. At least that’s what he says when I ask.