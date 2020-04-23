× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Those convinced against their will…

Dear Dave,

I’m debt-free except for my home, and it is all because I started following your plan four years ago. I’m even on track to pay off my mortgage in eight years. With all the scary economic news out there, I’d love to talk to my family about following your advice, too. Do you have any suggestions for doing this without sounding like a know-it-all or that I am bragging?

Lacey

Dear Lacey,

It’s been my experience that when it comes to family, words don’t always do the trick. There’s an old saying that goes, “Those convinced against their will are of the same opinion still.” Some people have been brainwashed into believing credit cards and debt are an unavoidable part of life. They’re stuck in their ways, and nothing anyone can say or do is going to change that.

I’ve been fortunate enough to help millions of people change their lives, get out of debt, and take control of their finances. But there are millions more who will never listen. They’ll just keep going deeper and deeper into debt, and never realize the real problem is the person they see in the mirror every morning.