This guy has potential!

Dave,

Recently, I made a few hires for the upcoming season for my lawn care business. They’re all good, motivated people, but one really stands out from the rest. I could see him moving out of the field and into a sales position before the end of the year. How should I begin laying the groundwork for this idea?

Dan

Hi, Dan,

This’s great to hear. Believe me, I know the feeling when you look at a roomful of people and realize you’ve built a really good team. I’m excited for you!

One of the first things I’d do is talk to some other owners of landscaping companies outside your area that are about your company’s size and pick their brains as to how they’re structured. Let them know you’re thinking about hiring your first salesman and find out how they pay their team and if it’s working well for everyone.

What we’re talking about here is called best practices in business. Find something that works for someone else in your industry and apply it to your specific situation. Think about it this way: If you wanted to lose weight, you’d begin by doing what people who have shed some pounds are doing, right? You want to emulate behavior that’s been proven to generate positive results.

I’d also advise you to make sure the person you’re talking about is on board with the idea and that he understands that any compensation agreement you initiate in the beginning will be implemented on a trial basis for a specified length of time. You’re venturing into uncharted territory here, Dan, so come up with a temporary compensation plan that’s satisfying to you both at the onset. Then, have an agreement to revisit the plan in 90 days, six months or even a year down the road. There may be a little bit of give and take involved, and it’ll take some time, but at the end of the day, you’ve both got to be okay with the upside and downside of the scale and the results.

You’ll both be really happy if he’s busting it and making himself and the company successful. But as a business owner, you’ll want him to feel a little pressure if he’s not producing — for himself and for you!

— Dave

It may take a little time

Dear Dave,

I’ve having some problems with my parents, and I’m hoping you can help. Last summer I borrowed $2,500 from them, and it is taking me longer to pay them back than we agreed. Since the payback date passed, they have made several comments about money when we’re together, and our relationship seems strained. I have taken steps in the last couple of months to become more financially responsible. I am now doing things like living on a budget and putting something from each paycheck into a savings account. How should I approach this issue with them?

Remi

Dear Remi,

Loaning money to, or borrowing money from, relatives or friends often leads to bruised feelings. I’m sorry you’re going through this, but I hope it will teach you and your folks a valuable lesson going forward. There’s nothing wrong with giving money in a situation like this, as long as you’re not enabling bad behavior by doing so. But a loan between friends or family is something I never recommend.

If they choose to hold a grudge, there’s really not a lot you can do, especially if you took longer than agreed upon to pay them back. It just takes more time with some people — and in some cases, even parents — for those kinds of things to heal. You have to remember, in their minds, there’s an element of responsibility and trust involved here. But considering it’s your mom and dad we’re talking about, I’d say they’ll lighten up and become a little easier to be around with time.

Until that happens, though, maybe you could look for chances to mention your new approach to finances during conversations with them. Even something as simple as an off-hand remark about how much you were able to put into savings from your recent paychecks may encourage them to see things in a different light. Letting them know you’re actively working to change your ways and gain control of your finances could mean a lot to them.

Give it a try!

— Dave