• Skip the coffee shop, and make coffee at home.

• Take your lunch to work, and eat breakfast and dinner at home.

• Cut your ties with cable, and try network apps or streaming services.

• Check your insurance rates. You owe it to yourself to have your agent look things over for you, and see what savings they can dig up.

• When buying, pay in cash and ask about discounts. You never know until you ask, and you should always ask.

• Declutter your home, garage, basement or attic. Get rid of things you don’t need and are willing to let go of for the sake of your financial future.

• Lower your cell phone bill by getting rid of extras like costly data plans, phone insurance, and useless warranties. Don’t be afraid to haggle with your provider, or switch to another company.

If your goal is to save money, a vacation is just about the worst thing you can do. Finding fun close to home will save hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.

When it comes to saving, Nikki, how carefully and intentionally you spend can be more important than how much you make!

—Dave

Dave Ramsey is CEO of Ramsey Solutions. He has authored seven best-selling books, including The Total Money Makeover. The Dave Ramsey Show is heard by more than 16 million listeners each week on 600 radio stations and multiple digital platforms. Follow Dave on the web at daveramsey.com and on Twitter at @DaveRamsey.

