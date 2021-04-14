Obstacles and answers

Dear Dave,

In your mind, what are some of the biggest mental and emotional obstacles preventing people from addressing their financial problems?

Roger

Dear Roger,

This is a great question! There are always circumstances beyond our control that can put us in a bad place, financially or otherwise, for a season. But to change your situation when it comes to money, you have to be willing to step back and honestly look at the overall picture of what has and hasn’t been working—and why. You need to be willing to admit you might have been wrong about a few things, and be open to learning and trying new ways.

Myths about money and debt are definitely near the top of the list of things messing people up when it comes to their finances. I’ve heard it said if you tell a lie often enough and loudly enough, that lie will become accepted as a fact. Repetition, volume, and longevity will twist and turn a myth, or a lie, into a commonly accepted way of doing things.